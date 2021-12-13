Log In or Subscribe to read more
Decron Properties has paid $101 million, or $394,531/unit, for Arrowhead Ranch, a 256-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the complex from Baron Properties of Denver The three-story property, at 20250 North...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spectrum Co and Invesco Real Estate has bought a six-story office building in Charlotte, NC, for $655 million, or about $49209/sf The venture purchased the 133,106-square-foot property, at 1001 Morehead Square...
South Florida Business Journal Fifteen Group has bought the six-story office building at 801 Arthur Godfrey Road in Miami Beach, Fla, for $22 million, or about $42466/sf The Miami company acquired the 51,806-square-foot property from Terranova, a...
South Florida Business Journal Prologis has bought the 43,700-square-foot warehouse at 9401 NW 106th St in Medley, Fla, for $2258 million, or about $51670/sf The San Francisco industrial REIT bought the industrial property from KDD Enterprises of...
South Florida Business Journal BSD Management has sold the 96-unit Carter Park Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $136 million, or about $141,667/unit The Miami company sold the 24-building property, which sits on 484 acres at 700-745 NW 14th...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cortland has bought the Mareas at Botanica Apartments, a 408-unit property in Miami for $16027 million, or about $392,819/unit The Atlanta company acquired the complex from Ram Realty Services of Palm...
Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners has paid $658 million, or $228,472/unit, for Plaza Towers, a 288-unit apartment property in Hyattsville, Md The Washington, DC, developer purchased the property from a venture of Donaldson Group and Angelo, Gordon...
Rentvcom RISE Properties Trust has paid $75 million, or $421,348/unit, for 10th @ Hoyt, a 178-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT purchased the property from Prometheus Real Estate Group, which was...
REJournals A venture of Ackerberg and Northland Real Estate has welcomed the first tenants to Alvera, a 193-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The property, at 337 West 7th St, has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between...