Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the One Uptown mixed-use development in Austin, Texas Brandywine Realty Trust, a Philadelphia REIT, is its developer One Uptown is being built at 11501 Burnet Road The property, which is expected...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has bought the Lakeside Town Shops, a 79,276-square-foot shopping center in Davie, Fla, for $2865 million, or about $36140/sf The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company purchased the retail property...
South Florida Business Journal A Blackstone Group affiliate has sold the 114-room Homewood Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1544 million, or about $135,439/room Three Wall Capital of New York bought the property,...
Dallas Morning News An investment partnership led by Crescent Real Estate has sold the 501 Elm Building in downtown Dallas for an undisclosed price The partnership sold the property to 3L Living of Rosemont, Ill, which will redevelop the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties has plans to build a 13 million-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of downtown Dallas The venture is building the property on a...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Spectrum Co and Invesco Real Estate has bought a six-story office building in Charlotte, NC, for $655 million, or about $49209/sf The venture purchased the 133,106-square-foot property, at 1001 Morehead Square...
South Florida Business Journal Fifteen Group has bought the six-story office building at 801 Arthur Godfrey Road in Miami Beach, Fla, for $22 million, or about $42466/sf The Miami company acquired the 51,806-square-foot property from Terranova, a...
South Florida Business Journal Prologis has bought the 43,700-square-foot warehouse at 9401 NW 106th St in Medley, Fla, for $2258 million, or about $51670/sf The San Francisco industrial REIT bought the industrial property from KDD Enterprises of...
South Florida Business Journal BSD Management has sold the 96-unit Carter Park Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $136 million, or about $141,667/unit The Miami company sold the 24-building property, which sits on 484 acres at 700-745 NW 14th...