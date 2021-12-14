Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the One Uptown mixed-use development in Austin, Texas Brandywine Realty Trust, a Philadelphia REIT, is its developer One Uptown is being built at 11501 Burnet Road The property, which is expected...
Dallas Morning News An investment partnership led by Crescent Real Estate has sold the 501 Elm Building in downtown Dallas for an undisclosed price The partnership sold the property to 3L Living of Rosemont, Ill, which will redevelop the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties has plans to build a 13 million-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of downtown Dallas The venture is building the property on a...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has plans to build a 394-unit apartment property in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The five-story development is being built as part of the 116-acre Sapphire Bay mixed-use project at...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has bought the Switchyard Apartments, a 234-unit complex in Carrollton, Texas, about 16 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor purchased the two-building property from...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Legacy Capital Partners and DB Capital Management has bought Salado Creek, a 352-unit apartment complex in San Antonio Hamilton Zanze of San Francisco sold the property, which is being renamed Summit as...
Crain’s New York Business Brookfield Office Properties Inc is considering selling a stake in the 21 million-square-foot One Manhattan West office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area Citing people familiar with the matter,...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cousins Properties and Lincoln Property Co is planning to build a pair of office buildings totaling about 650,000 square feet in Plano, Texas The buildings, which will be called Legacy Union Two and Three, are being...
Dallas Morning News Vista Property Co has bought the South Frisco Village retail center in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price The Dallas investor acquired the property, with more than 227,000 square feet at the northeast corner of Preston Road...