The Real Deal Mitch Kossoff, a Manhattan attorney with a long list of property-owning clients in the city, has admitted to defrauding his clients over a three-year period Kossoff pleaded guilty to three charges of grand larceny and one for scheming...
Private-equity firm Parthenon Capital Partners has agreed to buy a majority interest in Kroll Bond Rating Agency in a deal that values the company at $900 million The rating agency, commonly referred to as KBRA, is the youngest of the major credit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Roughly 1,300 attendees have registered so far for the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s upcoming January conference in South Miami Beach, Fla That’s in line with the number of...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has formally changed its name to Veris Residential Inc, effective today, reflecting its exclusive focus on the multifamily sector The Jersey City, NJ, REIT has been in repositioning mode since 2015, when its long-time senior...
The 1 million-square-foot Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass, has been re-appraised at a value of $42 million That's down from $725 million in October 2020 and $167 million in 2012, when a $11468 million loan was written against...
The Meadowood Mall in Reno, Nev, has been refinanced with $108 million of mortgage debt provided by a group of lenders including Wells Fargo Bank and 3650 REIT The loan takes out a $10587 million loan that matured last month and had been securitized...
The volume of CMBS loans in the hands of special servicers declined last month by 199 percent, to $3873 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline would have been far greater had two large office loans not transferred One landed in special...
Luke Hingson has joined alternative lender Parkview Financial as senior loan officer Hingson joined from CleanFund, a provider of financing under the Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, program that’s affiliated with Starwood...
The $8982 million loan against the Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta appears to be nearing its resolution This time, the collateral property's owner is moving toward a discounted pay-off of the loan, the last in the collateral pool for a 2005...