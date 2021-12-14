Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the One Uptown mixed-use development in Austin, Texas Brandywine Realty Trust, a Philadelphia REIT, is its developer One Uptown is being built at 11501 Burnet Road The property, which is expected...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has unveiled plans for a 32-story residential project in downtown San Antonio The city’s Historic and Design Review Commission will consider the proposal tomorrow Plans for the project, which has been...
Dallas Morning News A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties has plans to build a 13 million-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of downtown Dallas The venture is building the property on a...
Dallas Morning News JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale the 50-story Trammell Crow Center in downtown Dallas Cushman & Wakefield has the listing for the 11 million-square-foot office property, at 2001 Ross Ave, which was built in 1985...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $84 million of financing for the development the 260-unit Waterview Scottsdale apartment property that’s being developed on a nearly eight-acre site along the Arizona Canal in Scottsdale, Ariz JLL...
REJournals A venture of Ackerberg and Northland Real Estate has welcomed the first tenants to Alvera, a 193-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The property, at 337 West 7th St, has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents between...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has plans to build a 394-unit apartment property in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The five-story development is being built as part of the 116-acre Sapphire Bay mixed-use project at...
Dallas Morning News American Landmark Apartments has bought the Switchyard Apartments, a 234-unit complex in Carrollton, Texas, about 16 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor purchased the two-building property from...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Legacy Capital Partners and DB Capital Management has bought Salado Creek, a 352-unit apartment complex in San Antonio Hamilton Zanze of San Francisco sold the property, which is being renamed Summit as...