Rich Highfield, president of Starwood Property Trust’s CMBS conduit-lending operation, has joined Greystone to head its CMBS lending platform Highfield reports to Kevin Williams, executive vice president of the New York lender, and will...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cortland has bought the Mareas at Botanica Apartments, a 408-unit property in Miami for $16027 million, or about $392,819/unit The Atlanta company acquired the complex from Ram Realty Services of Palm...
Private-equity firm Parthenon Capital Partners has agreed to buy a majority interest in Kroll Bond Rating Agency in a deal that values the company at $900 million The rating agency, commonly referred to as KBRA, is the youngest of the major credit...
New York Business Journal Four Winds Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $401,235/unit, for the 81-unit apartment building at 138 East 38th St in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood The New York developer, led by David Schneiderman and...
Crain’s New York Business Brookfield Office Properties Inc is considering selling a stake in the 21 million-square-foot One Manhattan West office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area Citing people familiar with the matter,...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has formally changed its name to Veris Residential Inc, effective today, reflecting its exclusive focus on the multifamily sector The Jersey City, NJ, REIT has been in repositioning mode since 2015, when its long-time senior...
Luke Hingson has joined alternative lender Parkview Financial as senior loan officer Hingson joined from CleanFund, a provider of financing under the Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, program that’s affiliated with Starwood...
New York Post Verizon will be moving hundreds of Manhattan employees to 143,000 square feet at the Essex Crossing development that a venture led by Taconic Partners is building in the borough’s Lower East Side area The telecom company is...
John O’Neill has been named president of US multifamily capital markets, a new post, at Cushman & Wakefield O’Neill most recently was president of the brokerage giant’s central region and will remain in Atlanta He is now in...