SL Green Realty Corp said it has sold the 159,720-square-foot office building at 707 Eleventh Ave in Manhattan for $95 million, or nearly $595/sf The New York REIT had purchased the building nearly two years ago for $90 million, with plans to...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Allard Developments Inc has paid $4165 million, or $26969/sf, for Arcadia Fiesta, a 154,436-square-foot retail center in Phoenix The Edmonton, Alberta, company purchased the property from a venture of DeRito Partners and...
Dallas Morning News GoTRG, a Miami-based product returns handling and distribution company, has signed a lease for 250,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas It is taking its space at the Carter Industrial Park, a 569,000-sf...
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Billingsley Co is developing a 250,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The five-story building is being developed northwest of the President George Bush Turnpike as...
Wall Street Journal A venture led by Paramount Group has agreed to pay more than $190 million, or $7,600/sf, for the 25,000 square feet of retail space in the lower three floors of 1600 Broadway in Manhattan’s Times Square district The venture...
GID Real Estate Investments has paid $1825 million, or $544,776/unit, for Valentia Apartment Homes, a 335-unit apartment property in La Habra, Calif The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Northwestern Mutual of...
A venture of CWCapital Asset Management, Advantage Properties and Cove Property Management has paid $485 million, or $255,263/unit, for River Oaks Village, a 190-unit cottage-apartment property in Little River, SC, which is just north of Myrtle...
A venture of KKR & Co and Synergy Investments has paid $2345 million, or $99787/sf, for Two Drydock, a 235,000-square-foot office property in Boston KKR, of New York, and Synergy, of Seattle, purchased the property from its developer, Skanska...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the One Uptown mixed-use development in Austin, Texas Brandywine Realty Trust, a Philadelphia REIT, is its developer One Uptown is being built at 11501 Burnet Road The property, which is expected...