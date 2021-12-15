Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The Tire Rack Inc has agreed to lease 176,947 square feet of industrial space in Davie, Texas The South Bend, Ind, e-commerce company, which was founded in 1979, specializes in the sale of tires, wheels and car...
South Florida Business Journal Truist Bank has provided $3721 million of construction financing for the development of a 288-unit workforce-housing project in West Palm Beach, Fla AHS Residential of Miami is developing the four-story property on an...
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Billingsley Co is developing a 250,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The five-story building is being developed northwest of the President George Bush Turnpike as...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the One Uptown mixed-use development in Austin, Texas Brandywine Realty Trust, a Philadelphia REIT, is its developer One Uptown is being built at 11501 Burnet Road The property, which is expected...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has unveiled plans for a 32-story residential project in downtown San Antonio The city’s Historic and Design Review Commission will consider the proposal tomorrow Plans for the project, which has been...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has bought the Lakeside Town Shops, a 79,276-square-foot shopping center in Davie, Fla, for $2865 million, or about $36140/sf The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company purchased the retail property...
South Florida Business Journal A Blackstone Group affiliate has sold the 114-room Homewood Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1544 million, or about $135,439/room Three Wall Capital of New York bought the property,...
Dallas Morning News An investment partnership led by Crescent Real Estate has sold the 501 Elm Building in downtown Dallas for an undisclosed price The partnership sold the property to 3L Living of Rosemont, Ill, which will redevelop the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties has plans to build a 13 million-square-foot industrial project in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of downtown Dallas The venture is building the property on a...