Rich Highfield, president of Starwood Property Trust’s CMBS conduit-lending operation, has joined Greystone to head its CMBS lending platform Highfield reports to Kevin Williams, executive vice president of the New York lender, and will...
The Real Deal Mitch Kossoff, a Manhattan attorney with a long list of property-owning clients in the city, has admitted to defrauding his clients over a three-year period Kossoff pleaded guilty to three charges of grand larceny and one for scheming...
Private-equity firm Parthenon Capital Partners has agreed to buy a majority interest in Kroll Bond Rating Agency in a deal that values the company at $900 million The rating agency, commonly referred to as KBRA, is the youngest of the major credit...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has formally changed its name to Veris Residential Inc, effective today, reflecting its exclusive focus on the multifamily sector The Jersey City, NJ, REIT has been in repositioning mode since 2015, when its long-time senior...
Luke Hingson has joined alternative lender Parkview Financial as senior loan officer Hingson joined from CleanFund, a provider of financing under the Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, program that’s affiliated with Starwood...
John O’Neill has been named president of US multifamily capital markets, a new post, at Cushman & Wakefield O’Neill most recently was president of the brokerage giant’s central region and will remain in Atlanta He is now in...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital continues to expand its lending platform by adding to its Federal Housing Administration lending capabilities The Plano, Texas, lender, formed early this year through Meridian Capital Group’s acquisition of...
Phil Weber, a long-time Fannie Mae executive, who most recently was chief executive of Forestar Group, has joined Cassin & Cassin as counsel Weber had joined Fannie in 1990 and was named senior vice president of multifamily in 2006 During his...
Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has opened a production office in Memphis, Tenn, and hired Randy Engel, a veteran commercial real estate lender, as senior vice president to run it Engel joined the Charlotte, NC, unit of Truist from Pinnacle...