AEW Capital Management has named Lauren O’Neil to the newly created post of chief operating officer of its private-equity group O’Neil joins the Boston investment manager, which has $897 billion of real estate assets under management,...
Rich Highfield, president of Starwood Property Trust’s CMBS conduit-lending operation, has joined Greystone to head its CMBS lending platform Highfield reports to Kevin Williams, executive vice president of the New York lender, and will...
The Real Deal Mitch Kossoff, a Manhattan attorney with a long list of property-owning clients in the city, has admitted to defrauding his clients over a three-year period Kossoff pleaded guilty to three charges of grand larceny and one for scheming...
Private-equity firm Parthenon Capital Partners has agreed to buy a majority interest in Kroll Bond Rating Agency in a deal that values the company at $900 million The rating agency, commonly referred to as KBRA, is the youngest of the major credit...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has formally changed its name to Veris Residential Inc, effective today, reflecting its exclusive focus on the multifamily sector The Jersey City, NJ, REIT has been in repositioning mode since 2015, when its long-time senior...
CapRock Partners has raised $700 million for a development-focused investment fund, well exceeding its initial $450 million target It’s the first development-focused vehicle for the Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager The company long has...
Bain Capital Real Estate has raised $3 billion for its second commingled fund, nearly doubling its initial $16 billion target The vehicle, Bain Capital Real Estate Fund II, would be a follow-up to the Boston investment manager’s inaugural...
Luke Hingson has joined alternative lender Parkview Financial as senior loan officer Hingson joined from CleanFund, a provider of financing under the Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy, or C-PACE, program that’s affiliated with Starwood...
Banyan Investment Group has raised $20 million of a targeted $35 million for a fund that would pursue investments in hotels that were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic The Atlanta investment manager, which typically invests in select-service...