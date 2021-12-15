Log In or Subscribe to read more
SL Green Realty Corp said it has sold the 159,720-square-foot office building at 707 Eleventh Ave in Manhattan for $95 million, or nearly $595/sf The New York REIT had purchased the building nearly two years ago for $90 million, with plans to...
Austin Business Journal Langdon Street Capital has bought Walnut Park, a 277-unit luxury apartment property in Austin, Texas The Los Angeles real estate company acquired the complex from Larry Peel Co, an Austin multifamily developer The purchase...
Wall Street Journal A venture led by Paramount Group has agreed to pay more than $190 million, or $7,600/sf, for the 25,000 square feet of retail space in the lower three floors of 1600 Broadway in Manhattan’s Times Square district The venture...
GID Real Estate Investments has paid $1825 million, or $544,776/unit, for Valentia Apartment Homes, a 335-unit apartment property in La Habra, Calif The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Northwestern Mutual of...
A venture of CWCapital Asset Management, Advantage Properties and Cove Property Management has paid $485 million, or $255,263/unit, for River Oaks Village, a 190-unit cottage-apartment property in Little River, SC, which is just north of Myrtle...
A venture of KKR & Co and Synergy Investments has paid $2345 million, or $99787/sf, for Two Drydock, a 235,000-square-foot office property in Boston KKR, of New York, and Synergy, of Seattle, purchased the property from its developer, Skanska...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bianco Properties has paid $3625 million, or $25303/sf, for the 143,263-square-foot Ridgehaven Mall in Minnetonka, Minn The St Louis investor purchased the property from Invesco Real Estate, which had acquired it...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has bought the Lakeside Town Shops, a 79,276-square-foot shopping center in Davie, Fla, for $2865 million, or about $36140/sf The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company purchased the retail property...
South Florida Business Journal A Blackstone Group affiliate has sold the 114-room Homewood Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1544 million, or about $135,439/room Three Wall Capital of New York bought the property,...