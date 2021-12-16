Log In or Subscribe to read more
Allegiant Real Estate Capital has provided $7675 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of three apartment buildings with 158 units in East Harlem, NY The buildings, 2338 Second Ave, 329 Pleasant Ave and 2211 Third Ave, are owned by HAP...
Callodine Group, a Boston investment manager formed two years ago by a former Fidelity Investments portfolio manager, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in alternative commercial real estate lender Thorofare Capital The acquisition, slated to be...
Trailbreak Partners has paid $247 million, or $230,841/unit, for the 107-unit Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, Colo The Denver investment and development firm purchased the property from Bridge Partners Inc of Walnut Creek, Calif, which was...
The New York City hotels were 815 percent occupied during the week through Dec 11 That was the highest occupancy level of the markets tracked by STR during that week However, it remained 13 percent lower than the occupancy level reported in 2019,...
Berkadia has originated a $402 million Fannie Mae mortgage against Pickwick Farms, a 516-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The 10-year loan pays a coupon of 37 percent and amortizes on a 30-year schedule It allows the property’s owner, Zidan...
Foulger-Pratt has acquired the empty office building at 1425 New York Ave NW in Washington, DC, with plans to redevelop it into a 225-unit apartment property The Potomac, Md, developer paid $56 million for the 13-story building, raising $14 million...
Berkadia has provided $2475 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 1,042-unit Downtown 5th apartment property in downtown Miami The upscale property, which includes 13,261 square feet of retail space, is comprised of two 53-story buildings...
Truist Bank has provided $3721 million of construction financing for AHS Pine Ridge, a 288-unit apartment property that AHS Residential is developing in West Palm Beach, Fla AHS, a Miami developer of apartment properties, is building the complex...
Taconic Capital has acquired the troubled $659 million CMBS loan against the Islandia Shopping Center for what is said to have been $577 million The sale leaves only two loans, with a balance of $1316 million, in the collateral pool of LB-UBS...