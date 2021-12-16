Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s office market had 27 leases for 16 million square feet signed in the city’s central business district during the third quarter, according to MB Real Estate That was nearly double...
The volume of CMBS loans in the hands of special servicers declined last month by 199 percent, to $3873 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline would have been far greater had two large office loans not transferred One landed in special...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 126,000 square feet of office space was absorbed in St Louis during the third quarter, according to Colliers International That marks the first time the city has had positive absorption since the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans classified as being more than 30 days late with their payments declined yet again in November, to $2453 billion from $2545 billion in October, according to Trepp Inc It marks the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported a 16 percent increase in monthly rents for new leases and renewals at its apartment properties during the third quarter, doubling the second quarter’s 8 percent...
Alternative lenders are having a bang-up year, with origination volumes easily topping even 2019's elevated levels, and many reporting record-breaking activity Driving the volume is the continued liquidity in both the lending and property-investing...
Institutional investors have increased their target allocations to commercial real estate to 107 percent this year, from 106 percent in 2020 They're now 180 basis points higher than in 2013, according to a survey of 224 investors with $134 trillion...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial property sales remained robust in October, as $48 billion of properties changed hands That brings volume for the year so far to an adjusted $52379 billion, according to Real Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $265 billion of apartment property sales took place in in New York City during the third quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors That’s the highest quarterly total since the fourth...