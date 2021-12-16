Log In or Subscribe to read more
Trailbreak Partners has paid $247 million, or $230,841/unit, for the 107-unit Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, Colo The Denver investment and development firm purchased the property from Bridge Partners Inc of Walnut Creek, Calif, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kan, got one step closer to being sold as it drew an offer of $6 million at an online auction that ended yesterday on the Ten-X platform It’s not known yet whether the...
Seagate Colorado Partners LLC has paid $142 million, or $458,064/unit, for the 310-unit Outlook Clear Creek Apartments in Wheat Ridge, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from its developer, Evergreen DevCo Inc of Phoenix, which was...
Goldman Sachs has provided $145 million of financing to facilitate Sidra Capital’s $217 million, or $23446/sf, purchase of the 92,553-square-foot office building at 700 Oakmont Lane in Westmont, Ill Sidra, of Saudi Arabia, purchased the...
Champion Real Estate Co has paid $4226 million, or $144,726/unit, for a portfolio of six student-housing properties with 292 units in East Lansing, Mich The Los Angeles developer, part of the Champion family office, purchased the properties from DTN...
Foulger-Pratt has acquired the empty office building at 1425 New York Ave NW in Washington, DC, with plans to redevelop it into a 225-unit apartment property The Potomac, Md, developer paid $56 million for the 13-story building, raising $14 million...
An affiliate of Corky McMillin Cos has sold Eighteen Ten State Street, a 99-unit apartment property in San Diego for $644 million, or about $650,505/unit The San Diego developer sold the property, which it had developed in 2016, to a Costa Mesa,...
SL Green Realty Corp said it has sold the 159,720-square-foot office building at 707 Eleventh Ave in Manhattan for $95 million, or nearly $595/sf The New York REIT had purchased the building nearly two years ago for $90 million, with plans to...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of Allard Developments Inc has paid $4165 million, or $26969/sf, for Arcadia Fiesta, a 154,436-square-foot retail center in Phoenix The Edmonton, Alberta, company purchased the property from a venture of DeRito Partners and...