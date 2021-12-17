Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has plans to build a 135,000-square-foot office building at the 900-acre Alliance Town Center development in Fort Worth, Texas The property, which is being called Hillwood Commons II, can be expanded by up to 270,000...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Grosvenor Americas and Hoffman & Associates is planning to build Washington Station II, a 449-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The venture will build the property at 1000 Fourth St SW, about three miles...
South Florida Business Journal National Realty Investment Advisors has submitted plans to develop a 42-story apartment building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The 388-unit project, dubbed 200 Third, is being planned for a 066-acre development site at 200...
South Florida Business Journal The Tire Rack Inc has agreed to lease 176,947 square feet of industrial space in Davie, Texas The South Bend, Ind, e-commerce company, which was founded in 1979, specializes in the sale of tires, wheels and car...
Truist Bank has provided $3721 million of construction financing for AHS Pine Ridge, a 288-unit apartment property that AHS Residential is developing in West Palm Beach, Fla AHS, a Miami developer of apartment properties, is building the complex...
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Billingsley Co is developing a 250,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The five-story building is being developed northwest of the President George Bush Turnpike as...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on the One Uptown mixed-use development in Austin, Texas Brandywine Realty Trust, a Philadelphia REIT, is its developer One Uptown is being built at 11501 Burnet Road The property, which is expected...
San Antonio Business Journal Weston Urban has unveiled plans for a 32-story residential project in downtown San Antonio The city’s Historic and Design Review Commission will consider the proposal tomorrow Plans for the project, which has been...
Dallas Morning News An investment partnership led by Crescent Real Estate has sold the 501 Elm Building in downtown Dallas for an undisclosed price The partnership sold the property to 3L Living of Rosemont, Ill, which will redevelop the...