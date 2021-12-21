Log In or Subscribe to read more
Taconic Capital has acquired the troubled $659 million CMBS loan against the Islandia Shopping Center for what is said to have been $577 million The sale leaves only two loans, with a balance of $1316 million, in the collateral pool of LB-UBS...
Rich Highfield, president of Starwood Property Trust’s CMBS conduit-lending operation, has joined Greystone to head its CMBS lending platform Highfield reports to Kevin Williams, executive vice president of the New York lender, and will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Roughly 1,300 attendees have registered so far for the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s upcoming January conference in South Miami Beach, Fla That’s in line with the number of...
The 1 million-square-foot Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass, has been re-appraised at a value of $42 million That's down from $725 million in October 2020 and $167 million in 2012, when a $11468 million loan was written against...
The Meadowood Mall in Reno, Nev, has been refinanced with $108 million of mortgage debt provided by a group of lenders including Wells Fargo Bank and 3650 REIT The loan takes out a $10587 million loan that matured last month and had been securitized...
The volume of CMBS loans in the hands of special servicers declined last month by 199 percent, to $3873 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline would have been far greater had two large office loans not transferred One landed in special...
The $8982 million loan against the Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta appears to be nearing its resolution This time, the collateral property's owner is moving toward a discounted pay-off of the loan, the last in the collateral pool for a 2005...
Kohan Retail Group has lined up $1995 million of mortgage financing from a Berlin lender, Summit US Holdings GmbH, to fund its $3325 million purchase of the Triangle Town Center in Raleigh, NC The property's sale resulted in a far smaller loss than...
Crain’s Chicago Business AmTrust Realty Corp is in talks to possibly turn over, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, Chicago’s 135 South LaSalle St to the CMBS trust that holds a $100 million loan against the 13 million-square-foot office...