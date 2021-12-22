Log In or Subscribe to read more
NJBizcom J&J Snack Foods has agreed to lease 200,640 square feet of industrial space at LogistiCenter at Woolwich, a 1 million-sf property that’s under development in Woolwich Township, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Philadelphia The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in November by an average of $4/unit, or 03 percent from the previous month, to $1,590/unit That’s the smallest monthly increase since February, when...
Lecangs LLC, a subsidiary of Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, has agreed to fully lease the 12 million-square-foot industrial property that is being built at 728 West Rider St in Perris, Calif, about 65 miles east of Los Angeles The logistics...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Grosvenor Americas and Hoffman & Associates is planning to build Washington Station II, a 449-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The venture will build the property at 1000 Fourth St SW, about three miles...
Dallas Morning News GoTRG, a Miami-based product returns handling and distribution company, has signed a lease for 250,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas It is taking its space at the Carter Industrial Park, a 569,000-sf...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s office market had 27 leases for 16 million square feet signed in the city’s central business district during the third quarter, according to MB Real Estate That was nearly double...
New York Post Verizon will be moving hundreds of Manhattan employees to 143,000 square feet at the Essex Crossing development that a venture led by Taconic Partners is building in the borough’s Lower East Side area The telecom company is...
Washington Business Journal Mapletree Investments has paid $532 million, or $13537/sf, for the 393,000-square-foot industrial property at 14301 Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Md The Singapore real estate company bought the property from Link...
Baltimore Business Journal Brookfield Properties has paid $736 million, or $328,571/unit, for the 224-unit Bainbridge Federal Hill apartment property in Baltimore The New York investor bought the property from Bainbridge Cos The property, at 1110...