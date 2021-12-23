Log In or Subscribe to read more
Portofino Inn & Suites, a 190-room hotel near the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, is close to being sold The buzz is that it's being sold for $575 million, or $302,632/room, which compares with the property's appraised value of $4345 million set...
RK Properties has paid $8625 million, or $302,631/unit, for Alta East Shore, a 285-unit apartment property in Apopka, Fla The Long Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from its developer, Wood Partners of Atlanta, which was represented by...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $739 million of financing against the 186,000-square-foot Ardenwood Life Science Park in Fremont, Calif The loan, arranged by Eastdil Secured, helped facilitate the property’s $85 million, or...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $731 million, or $285,546/unit, for the 256-unit St Croix Apartments in Las Vegas The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Strata Equity Group of San Diego, which was represented by Cushman...
A total of $7262 billion of commercial properties changed hands in November, bringing the year-to-date volume to 37,525 properties totaling $61421 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics That already breaks all annual records, topping by 238...
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $126 million, or $335,106/unit, for the 376-unit Garden Grove Apartments in Tempe, Ariz The Boston investment manager purchased the property from MG Properties of San Diego, which had acquired it in 2014...
ExchangeRight has paid $582 million, or $4114/sf, for 711 West Wabash Ave in Effingham, Ill, which is roughly 100 miles southeast of Springfield, Ill The Pasadena, Calif, investment manager, which pursues net-leased properties on behalf of Delaware...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of Apollo Global Management Inc has paid $4825 million, or $12410/sf, for Quad Graphics Distribution Center, a 388,800-square-foot industrial property in Menomonee Falls, Wis The New York investment management...
Physicians Realty Trust has paid $750 million for a portfolio of 14 medical-office buildings with 143 million square feet in eight states The Milwaukee REIT bought the properties from Landmark Healthcare Facilities, a Milwaukee developer of...