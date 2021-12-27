Log In or Subscribe to read more
Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $104 million, or $309,977/unit, for Peakline at Copperfield, a 266-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Chicago company purchased the property from its developer Grand Peaks of Denver An affiliate...
The Real Deal A venture of Witkoff Group and Access Industries has acquired the XI residential condominium project at 76 11th Ave in Manhattan at a foreclosure auction The two-building project, along the High Line linear park on Manhattan’s...
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 250-unit apartment property at 3440 Beltline Blvd in St Louis Park, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the five-story property on a four-acre site that’s seven miles west of...
A venture of Banner Property Group and Apollo Global Management has paid $74 million, or $23492/sf, for two industrial properties totaling 315,000 square feet at 8770 NE 6th Ave and 650 NE 185th St in Miami Ivy Realty of Greenwich, Conn, sold the...
Portofino Inn & Suites, a 190-room hotel near the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, is close to being sold The buzz is that it's being sold for $575 million, or $302,632/room, which compares with the property's appraised value of $4345 million set...
RK Properties has paid $8625 million, or $302,631/unit, for Alta East Shore, a 285-unit apartment property in Apopka, Fla The Long Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from its developer, Wood Partners of Atlanta, which was represented by...
Columbus Business First Trident Capital Group is planning to build the Rickenbacker Industrial Center, with more than 25 million square feet of industrial space in Lockbourne, Ohio, about 10 miles south of Columbus, Ohio The Wellesley, Mass,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $739 million of financing against the 186,000-square-foot Ardenwood Life Science Park in Fremont, Calif The loan, arranged by Eastdil Secured, helped facilitate the property’s $85 million, or...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $731 million, or $285,546/unit, for the 256-unit St Croix Apartments in Las Vegas The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Strata Equity Group of San Diego, which was represented by Cushman...