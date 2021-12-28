Log In or Subscribe to read more
BitNile Holdings Inc, the former Ault Global Holdings Inc, which last month had restructured its business, has paid $692 million for a portfolio of four limited-service hotels with 526 rooms in Wisconsin and Illinois The company has funded its...
Cardone Capital has paid $355 million for a pair of apartment properties with 972 units in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, area The Aventura, Fla, investment manager bought the two properties from El Ad National Properties in a deal brokered by Berkadia,...
Lincoln Financial Group has provided $120 million of mortgage financing against the Infinity Park industrial complex in Orlando, Fla The 10-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and allowed the owner of the 13 million-square-foot complex, a...
Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $104 million, or $309,977/unit, for Peakline at Copperfield, a 266-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Chicago company purchased the property from its developer Grand Peaks of Denver An affiliate...
Bank OZK has provided $246 million of financing for the construction of 808 Windsor St, a 353,000-square-foot life-sciences property in Somerville, Mass JLL arranged the five-year loan on behalf of the property’s developers, Leggat McCall...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $739 million of financing against the 186,000-square-foot Ardenwood Life Science Park in Fremont, Calif The loan, arranged by Eastdil Secured, helped facilitate the property’s $85 million, or...
A group of lenders led by Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies has provided $9914 million of financing for the 670,000-square-foot office building at 425 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan’s Plaza District The financing allows the...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1085 million of financing to help fund JEM Holdings’ $153 million, or $500,000/sf, purchase of the 306-unit Riverworks apartment property in Savannah, Ga JEM is a New York investor formed 10 years...
Dwight Capital has provided $211 million of bridge financing against Habitat @ DTLV, a 92-unit townhome complex in Las Vegas The financing will allow for the property’s purchase, by Signature Homes of Las Vegas from Copperfield Investment...