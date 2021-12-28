Log In or Subscribe to read more
IPE Real Assets Macquarie Asset Management has paid $102 million, or $408,000/sf, for the 250,000-square-foot Offices at Chandler Viridian in Chandler, Ariz The Sydney, Australia, investor purchased the property from its developers, Hines and New...
Cardone Capital has paid $355 million for a pair of apartment properties with 972 units in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, area The Aventura, Fla, investment manager bought the two properties from El Ad National Properties in a deal brokered by Berkadia,...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Buckingham Cos has paid $417 million, or $162,890/unit, for the 256-unit Canter Chase Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Indianapolis real estate firm purchased the complex from Continental Realty Advisors The...
Lincoln Financial Group has provided $120 million of mortgage financing against the Infinity Park industrial complex in Orlando, Fla The 10-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and allowed the owner of the 13 million-square-foot complex, a...
Silverstein Capital Partners has provided $340 million of financing for the construction of Legacy Miami World Center, a mixed-use building that will have 310 residential condominium units, a 219-room hotel and a 120,000-square-foot wellness center...
An investment group comprised of Hamilton Zanze, Graham Street Realty and Davidson Kempner Capital Management has paid $4365 million for a portfolio of 60 properties with 935 apartment units and 680,000 square feet of office space in Northern...
Multi-Housing News Buchanan Street Partners has paid $34 million, or $28,333/unit, for the 1,200-unit U-Stor-It self-storage facility in Vista, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Chicago...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has struck a deal to sell six additional industrial properties with 25 million square feet for $206 million to a venture it operates with an Asian institutional investor The Newton, Mass, REIT said the...
Fairfield Residential has paid $601 million, or $583,495/unit, for Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park, a 103-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The San Diego investor purchased the property from Alliance Residential in a deal brokered by Marcus...