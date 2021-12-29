Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Onni Group has agreed to pay more than $636 million, or $400,000/room, for the Ace Hotel, a 159-room property in Chicago’s Fulton Market District The Vancouver, British Columbia, developer is buying the property...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Trinity Property Consultants, an affiliate of FPA Multifamily, has paid $38 million, or $204,301/unit, for the 186-unit PARKone Apartments in St Louis Park, Minn The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property...
Wall Street Journal An Oak Hill Advisors-led venture is said to have agreed to buy a stake in Chicago’s 110 North Wacker Drive, in a deal valuing the 15 million-square-foot office building at more than $1 billion The New York private equity...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Buckingham Cos has paid $417 million, or $162,890/unit, for the 256-unit Canter Chase Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Indianapolis real estate firm purchased the complex from Continental Realty Advisors The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Bayshore Properties has paid $117 million, or $155,585/unit, for Park Ridge Commons, a 752-unit apartment property in Des Plaines, Ill The Merrillville, Ind, investor purchased the property from HA Langer & Associates...
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 250-unit apartment property at 3440 Beltline Blvd in St Louis Park, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the five-story property on a four-acre site that’s seven miles west of...
Columbus Business First Trident Capital Group is planning to build the Rickenbacker Industrial Center, with more than 25 million square feet of industrial space in Lockbourne, Ohio, about 10 miles south of Columbus, Ohio The Wellesley, Mass,...
Washington Business Journal The General Services Administration has agreed to lease 162,000 square feet of office space at Union Square, a 625,000-square-foot office property in Washington, DC The federal government’s real estate investment...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of Apollo Global Management Inc has paid $4825 million, or $12410/sf, for Quad Graphics Distribution Center, a 388,800-square-foot industrial property in Menomonee Falls, Wis The New York investment management...