Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Boston Consulting Group is nearing an agreement to pre-lease 200,000 square feet at the 458,000-sf office project that Sterling Bay Co plans to build at 360 North Green St in Chicago The Boston-based consulting firm...
Crain’s Chicago Business Onni Group has agreed to pay more than $636 million, or $400,000/room, for the Ace Hotel, a 159-room property in Chicago’s Fulton Market District The Vancouver, British Columbia, developer is buying the property...
Rentvcom Woodstock Development has paid $4035 million, or $1,724/sf, for Ladera Professional Center, a 23,400-square-foot office property in Portola Valley, Calif The Burlingame, Calif, investment and development firm purchased the property from a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Trinity Property Consultants, an affiliate of FPA Multifamily, has paid $38 million, or $204,301/unit, for the 186-unit PARKone Apartments in St Louis Park, Minn The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property...
IPE Real Assets Macquarie Asset Management has paid $102 million, or $408,000/sf, for the 250,000-square-foot Offices at Chandler Viridian in Chandler, Ariz The Sydney, Australia, investor purchased the property from its developers, Hines and New...
BitNile Holdings Inc, the former Ault Global Holdings Inc, which last month had restructured its business, has paid $692 million for a portfolio of four limited-service hotels with 526 rooms in Wisconsin and Illinois The company has funded its...
Cardone Capital has paid $355 million for a pair of apartment properties with 972 units in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, area The Aventura, Fla, investment manager bought the two properties from El Ad National Properties in a deal brokered by Berkadia,...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Buckingham Cos has paid $417 million, or $162,890/unit, for the 256-unit Canter Chase Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Indianapolis real estate firm purchased the complex from Continental Realty Advisors The...
An investment group comprised of Hamilton Zanze, Graham Street Realty and Davidson Kempner Capital Management has paid $4365 million for a portfolio of 60 properties with 935 apartment units and 680,000 square feet of office space in Northern...