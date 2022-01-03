Log In or Subscribe to read more
Silicon Valley Business Journal Hines has proposed building two industrial buildings totaling 403,893 square feet at 550 Piercy Road in San Jose, Calif The Houston investment management company had purchased the 2958-acre development site last week...
Bridge Industrial has formed a venture with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop industrial properties in certain major markets across the United States The venture has allocated $11 billion to developing industrial properties that it...
Crain’s New York Business Emmut Properties has bought the 215-room Excelsior Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $799 million and will convert it to apartments The company, which is led by John Young, bought the 15-story building...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 67,000 square feet of office space at 222 West Adams St in Chicago The e-commerce giant will take its space late next year Tishman Speyer owns the property, which is now more than 77...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hines has paid $955 million for a pair of apartment properties totaling 312 units in Minneapolis The Houston investment management firm paid $469 million, or $306,535/unit, for the 153-unit OX-OP at 1111 South...
Crain’s Chicago Business Boston Consulting Group is nearing an agreement to pre-lease 200,000 square feet at the 458,000-sf office project that Sterling Bay Co plans to build at 360 North Green St in Chicago The Boston-based consulting firm...
Crain’s Chicago Business Onni Group has agreed to pay more than $636 million, or $400,000/room, for the Ace Hotel, a 159-room property in Chicago’s Fulton Market District The Vancouver, British Columbia, developer is buying the property...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Trinity Property Consultants, an affiliate of FPA Multifamily, has paid $38 million, or $204,301/unit, for the 186-unit PARKone Apartments in St Louis Park, Minn The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property...
Wall Street Journal An Oak Hill Advisors-led venture is said to have agreed to buy a stake in Chicago’s 110 North Wacker Drive, in a deal valuing the 15 million-square-foot office building at more than $1 billion The New York private equity...