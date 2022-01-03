Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Schafer Richardson is breaking ground next month on the Peregrine, a 163-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The local developer had purchased the development site, at 2025 West River Road, last week for $365...
AZ Big Media Tara Investment Group has paid $361 million, or $235,947/unit, for the Mark, a 153-unit student-housing property in Tempe, Ariz The San Francisco company purchased the property from Nelson Partners of San Clemente, Calif, in a deal...
Bridge Industrial has formed a venture with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop industrial properties in certain major markets across the United States The venture has allocated $11 billion to developing industrial properties that it...
Crain’s New York Business Emmut Properties has bought the 215-room Excelsior Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $799 million and will convert it to apartments The company, which is led by John Young, bought the 15-story building...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Blackstone Real Estate has paid $14825 million, or $417,605/unit, for Alexan Arapahoe Square, a 355-unit apartment property in Denver The New York investment giant purchased the property from its developer,...
Rentvcom Woodstock Development has paid $4035 million, or $1,724/sf, for Ladera Professional Center, a 23,400-square-foot office property in Portola Valley, Calif The Burlingame, Calif, investment and development firm purchased the property from a...
IPE Real Assets Macquarie Asset Management has paid $102 million, or $408,000/sf, for the 250,000-square-foot Offices at Chandler Viridian in Chandler, Ariz The Sydney, Australia, investor purchased the property from its developers, Hines and New...
Multi-Housing News Buchanan Street Partners has paid $34 million, or $28,333/unit, for the 1,200-unit U-Stor-It self-storage facility in Vista, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Chicago...
AZ Big Media Opus Group has broken ground for Mesa Arts District Lofts, a 335-unit apartment property it’s planning in downtown Mesa, Ariz The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a 10-acre site at 145 East Main St The...