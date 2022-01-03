Log In or Subscribe to read more
Portofino Inn & Suites, a 190-room hotel near the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, is close to being sold The buzz is that it's being sold for $575 million, or $302,632/room, which compares with the property's appraised value of $4345 million set...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio has been cut by nearly half to $108 million from $2154 million The property had backed a $1191 million loan that was securitized through Morgan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kan, got one step closer to being sold as it drew an offer of $6 million at an online auction that ended yesterday on the Ten-X platform It’s not known yet whether the...
Taconic Capital has acquired the troubled $659 million CMBS loan against the Islandia Shopping Center for what is said to have been $577 million The sale leaves only two loans, with a balance of $1316 million, in the collateral pool of LB-UBS...
Rich Highfield, president of Starwood Property Trust’s CMBS conduit-lending operation, has joined Greystone to head its CMBS lending platform Highfield reports to Kevin Williams, executive vice president of the New York lender, and will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Roughly 1,300 attendees have registered so far for the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s upcoming January conference in South Miami Beach, Fla That’s in line with the number of...
The 1 million-square-foot Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass, has been re-appraised at a value of $42 million That's down from $725 million in October 2020 and $167 million in 2012, when a $11468 million loan was written against...
The Meadowood Mall in Reno, Nev, has been refinanced with $108 million of mortgage debt provided by a group of lenders including Wells Fargo Bank and 3650 REIT The loan takes out a $10587 million loan that matured last month and had been securitized...
The volume of CMBS loans in the hands of special servicers declined last month by 199 percent, to $3873 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline would have been far greater had two large office loans not transferred One landed in special...