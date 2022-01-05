Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Group has provided $110 million of financing to facilitate the $150 million, or $257,731/unit, purchase, by an affiliate of Benedict Canyon Equities, of the 582-unit Sierra Ranch Apartments in...
Prime Finance has provided $517 million of financing to facilitate St Clair Holdings’ $732 million, or $400,000/unit, purchase of the Bungalows on Estrella, a 183-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The Atlanta investment firm purchased...
PRP Real Estate Investment Management has sold the 127,100-square-foot office building at 350 Rhode Island St in San Francisco for a total of $1825 million, or nearly $1,436/sf The Washington, DC, investment manager had acquired the building,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $546 million of financing against the 248-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh, facilitating the property’s purchase for more than $70...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 18 loans totaling $18 billion in the fourth quarter, marking its most-active quarter ever That increased the mortgage REIT’s production for the year to 37 loans totaling $48 billion Last...
Knighthead Funding has provided $215 million of financing against 10855 Hidden Pool Heights, a recently completed office building with 125,750 square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo The two-year loan gives the property’s owner, Columbia Victory...
PCCP LLC has provided $70 million of financing against Murray Hill, a 197-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood The loan was arranged by CBRE and allowed the property’s owner, Manhattan Skyline Management Corp, to...
First Hawaiian Bank has provided $42 million of mortgage financing to facilitate MacNaughton Group’s $536 million, or $505,660/sf, purchase of Keelson Ballard, a 106-unit apartment property in Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Brookfield Property Group has bought Solano at Miramar, a 512-unit apartment complex in Miramar, Fla, for $1877 million, or about $366,602/unit RangeWater Real Estate of Atlanta sold the complex,...