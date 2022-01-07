Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal PrimeMed Realty has sold the Lake Worth Medical Center, a 31,847-square-foot medical-office building in Lake Worth, Fla, for $15 million, or about $471/sf The Miami company sold the property, which sits on a 18-acre...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Latigo Group has sold the Pomelo Apartments, a 259-unit complex in Miami Gardens, Fla, for $915 million, or about $353,282/unit The Laguna Beach, Calif, company sold the seven-story property to Birge...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has bought the 55,612-square-foot warehouse property at 9700 NW 17th St in Doral, Fla, for $135 million, or about $24275/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, company acquired the industrial property from a...
Starwood Property Trust has provided $59 million of financing to facilitate the $685 million, or $214,063/unit, purchase of the 320-unit Enclave at Lake Ellenor apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The property, at 2100 West Oak Ridge Road, was...
Regions Bank's purchase last month of Sabal Capital Partners allows the Birmingham, Ala, lender to broaden the geographic reach of its lending platform to, among other areas, the western United States It also gives it Sabal's CMBS-lending...
A case wending its way through the court system raises questions about the integrity of the bankruptcy and Uniform Commercial Code processes The case, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, revolves around the actions...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Group has provided $110 million of financing to facilitate the $150 million, or $257,731/unit, purchase, by an affiliate of Benedict Canyon Equities, of the 582-unit Sierra Ranch Apartments in...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Capital has bought The Standard hotel and spa in Miami Beach, Fla, for $62 million, or $620,000/room An affiliate of Ferrado Group of Newport Beach, Calif, sold the 100-room property, which sits on a 223-acre...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of EverWest Real Estate Investors has bought the 248,770-square-foot warehouse at 20351 Sheridan St in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $5825 million, or about $23415/sf The Denver company acquired the industrial...