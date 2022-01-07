Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start in the first quarter on a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Green Bay Packaging Inc is building the property in the 46 Ranch Industrial Park The Green Bay, Wis, container and...
Dallas Morning News A venture of OliveMill Holdings, Hunt Realty Advisors and Angelo, Gordon & Co has bought the 250,000-square-foot office building at 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas SBR Real Estate Holdings sold the 15-story property,...
The Real Deal As New York City’s 421a property-tax exemption program reaches its June 15 sunset, the governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, is proposing a replacement that would include mandates for certain “green” building...
Cincinnati Business Courier Unilock is planning to build a 96,000-square-foot industrial property at 8600 Southwest Parkway in Harrison, Ohio, about 20 miles northwest of Cincinnati The project will cost $40 million to complete The property will be...
Dallas Morning News Pillar Commercial has bought the two-building Bluffview Towers office complex in Dallas The Allen, Texas, company acquired the 200,000-square-foot property, at 3860 and 3890 West Northwest Highway, on behalf of its Pillar Real...
Dallas Business Journal Bradford Cos has purchased Meadow Park Tower, a 16-story office building with more 260,000 square feet in Dallas Colliers International brokered the deal An unidentified local investor was the seller Terms of the deal were...
Dallas Morning News Equity Residential has acquired the 421-unit Aura at the Realm apartment property in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles north of downtown Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, which was built in...
Dallas Morning News J Small Investments has bought a 125,000-square-foot office building at 2525 North Stemmons Freeway in downtown Dallas The Dallas investment firm bought the 10-story building from Trinity Industries, which previously had occupied...
REBusiness Online The 192-room AC Hotel recently opened its doors in St Louis A venture of Kolar Properties of St Louis, Concord Hospitality of Raleigh, NC, and Homebase Partners of Bozeman, Mont, broke ground on the $264 million project last...