Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in December by $2/unit, or 01 percent from the previous month, to $1,594/unit That’s the smallest monthly increase seen for all of 2021, according to Yardi Matrix In November, rents nationwide...
Rialto bought the B-pieces of six deals totaling $69 billion KKR, meanwhile, was the most-active buyer of horizontal risk pieces from conduits...
Regions Bank's purchase last month of Sabal Capital Partners allows the Birmingham, Ala, lender to broaden the geographic reach of its lending platform to, among other areas, the western United States It also gives it Sabal's CMBS-lending...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The formal classification as delinquent of two large loans against office properties owned by China’s HNA Group, which last year had filed for bankruptcy, has resulted in an uncharacteristic increase...
The CMBS market exploded last year, as 139 private-label transactions totaling $10912 billion priced - a 95 percent increase in volume from the pandemic-interrupted previous year The deluge was driven by single-borrower deals, which accounted for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report In 2021, net absorption of industrial space in Sacramento, Calif, reached 59 million square feet, an all-time high for the area, according to Colliers International That was more than double the 27 million...
Investor interest in commercial real estate properties has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with inquiries from potential buyers in the second half of the year up 14 percent from 2019, according to CBRE Demand is expected to remain strong, driven by...
Portofino Inn & Suites, a 190-room hotel near the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, is close to being sold The buzz is that it's being sold for $575 million, or $302,632/room, which compares with the property's appraised value of $4345 million set...
A total of $7262 billion of commercial properties changed hands in November, bringing the year-to-date volume to 37,525 properties totaling $61421 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics That already breaks all annual records, topping by 238...