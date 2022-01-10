Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News A venture of Canyon Partners and CJM Development Group has broken ground on a 423-unit apartment property at 12300 Pony Express Road in Draper, Utah, about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City Canyon, of Los Angeles, provided $237...
Dallas Morning News MDH Partners has bought Everman Crossroads, a two-building distribution center with 954,610 sf in Fort Worth, Texas A venture of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate sold the industrial property, which opened in November JLL...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Elder Creek Capital and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has started construction on the Mountain Creek East Logistics Center in Dallas The 467,541-square-foot property is being developed speculatively on...
Dallas Business Journal Pegasus Real Estate has a portfolio of industrial properties totaling 271,000 square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Fort Capital sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by JLL The purchase price was not...
San Antonio Business Journal Bellaire Partners has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 191 units in San Antonio Mo and Laura Quraish sold the property in a deal brokered by The Multifamily Group of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
San Antonio Business Journal Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has purchased the 117,597-square-foot Sonterra Medical Park in San Antonio The Nashville, Tenn, healthcare REIT bought the three-building medical-office complex from Stream Realty Partners of...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Elder Creek Capital and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has started construction on a 467,541-square-foot industrial project in Dallas The property is being built on a 25-acre development site at Dan...
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start in the first quarter on a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Green Bay Packaging Inc is building the property in the 46 Ranch Industrial Park The Green Bay, Wis, container and...
Dallas Morning News A venture of OliveMill Holdings, Hunt Realty Advisors and Angelo, Gordon & Co has bought the 250,000-square-foot office building at 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas SBR Real Estate Holdings sold the 15-story property,...