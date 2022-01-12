Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dwight Capital has provided $4824 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 260-unit Farmstead apartments in Nampa, Idaho, which is roughly 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho The loan...
Houston Business Journal BioUrja Group has bought 1500 CityWest, a 192,313-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase District The local energy and agricultural commodity trading and supply company acquired the 10-story property from...
Dallas Business Journal MCR Hotels has bought a portfolio of five hotels totaling 603 rooms in Texas and New Mexico from ICON Lodging The purchase price was not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal Four of the properties are in Texas,...
Dallas Business Journal PathGroup has signed a lease for 126,596 square feet of office and laboratory space in Coppell, Texas, about five miles north of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The company, which provides clinical, digital,...
Dallas Business Journal Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is bringing an entire 327,400-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The pharmaceutical firm was expected to house its operations at the property, at...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $195 million of financing to facilitate Fairstead Capital’s purchase of the 612-unit apartment building at 1500 Locust St in downtown Philadelphia Fairstead, of New York, had bought the 45-story...
Dallas Business Journal Younger Partners Investments has bought the Shops at Prosper Trail, a nearly 100,000-square-foot retail center in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas MQ Development Co sold the property, which was recently...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar has sold the 109 Tower, a 149-unit student-housing property with 542 beds in Sweetwater, Fla, for $46 million, or about $308,725/unit The Charleston, SC, multifamily company sold the 15-story property to an...
Arbor Realty Trust has provided $713 million of financing to facilitate the $875 million, or $220,960/unit, purchase of the 396-unit Crest at Riverside apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Ga The three-year loan, which could be...