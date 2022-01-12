Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dayton Business Journal Kendall Property Group is planning to build the Innovation Way Apartments, with 319 units in Middletown, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for the intersection of Union Road and Innovation Drive, about...
Houston Business Journal BioUrja Group has bought 1500 CityWest, a 192,313-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase District The local energy and agricultural commodity trading and supply company acquired the 10-story property from...
Houston Business Journal Howard Hughes Corp has lined up $127 million of financing against Hughes Landing, a two-building office complex in Houston CIM Group of Los Angeles provided the financing The 649,406-square-foot property consists of 13- and...
Dallas Business Journal MCR Hotels has bought a portfolio of five hotels totaling 603 rooms in Texas and New Mexico from ICON Lodging The purchase price was not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal Four of the properties are in Texas,...
Dallas Business Journal PathGroup has signed a lease for 126,596 square feet of office and laboratory space in Coppell, Texas, about five miles north of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The company, which provides clinical, digital,...
AZ Big Media Trammell Crow Co is planning to build Cotton Lane Commerce Park, a 975,000-square-foot industrial property in Goodyear, Ariz The Dallas developer will build the property at the southwest corner of Elwood Street and South Cotton Lane,...
Dallas Business Journal Younger Partners Investments has bought the Shops at Prosper Trail, a nearly 100,000-square-foot retail center in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas MQ Development Co sold the property, which was recently...
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Ascentris is breaking ground soon on 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago The 29-story property, at 160 North Morgan St, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 28 of...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Canyon Partners and CJM Development Group has broken ground on a 423-unit apartment property at 12300 Pony Express Road in Draper, Utah, about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City Canyon, of Los Angeles, provided $237...