Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $75 million of financing to facilitate Griffis Residential’s $1073 million, or $515,865/unit, purchase of the Post, a 208-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The...
JLL has provided $735 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 403-unit City View at the Highlands apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Lombard, Ill The 10-year loan, serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, was arranged by JLL Capital...
Multi-Housing News A venture of John Buck Co and Free Market Ventures has broken ground on Platform 4611, a 200-unit apartment property in Chicago The property, at 4611 North Broadway, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms units with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alternative lender 3650 REIT in recent weeks provided $95 million of financing against the 375,000-square-foot La Habra Marketplace in La Habra, Calif, capping off a year in which it funded $145 billion of...
Dayton Business Journal Kendall Property Group is planning to build the Innovation Way Apartments, with 319 units in Middletown, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for the intersection of Union Road and Innovation Drive, about...
Dwight Capital has provided $4824 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 260-unit Farmstead apartments in Nampa, Idaho, which is roughly 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho The loan...
Houston Business Journal Howard Hughes Corp has lined up $127 million of financing against Hughes Landing, a two-building office complex in Houston CIM Group of Los Angeles provided the financing The 649,406-square-foot property consists of 13- and...
Dallas Business Journal Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is bringing an entire 327,400-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The pharmaceutical firm was expected to house its operations at the property, at...
AZ Big Media Trammell Crow Co is planning to build Cotton Lane Commerce Park, a 975,000-square-foot industrial property in Goodyear, Ariz The Dallas developer will build the property at the southwest corner of Elwood Street and South Cotton Lane,...