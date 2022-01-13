Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News A venture of John Buck Co and Free Market Ventures has broken ground on Platform 4611, a 200-unit apartment property in Chicago The property, at 4611 North Broadway, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms units with...
St Louis Business Journal Harrison Street Real Estate has paid $92 million, or $60594/sf, for EDGE@BRDG, a 151,829-square-foot life-science property in St Louis The Chicago investment and management firm purchased the property from its developer,...
Dayton Business Journal Kendall Property Group is planning to build the Innovation Way Apartments, with 319 units in Middletown, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for the intersection of Union Road and Innovation Drive, about...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Gerald Nudo, the vice president of Marc Realty, has paid $2376 million, or $110,000/room, for the 216-room Hotel Aubrey in Chicago The property was sold by an investment group that includes Lowe...
Crain’s Chicago Business Novak Construction has paid $293 million, or $21704/sf, for Webster Place, a 135,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local developer purchased the property from RPT Realty, which had acquired it in 2017 for...
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Ascentris is breaking ground soon on 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago The 29-story property, at 160 North Morgan St, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 28 of...
Dayton Business Journal An affiliate of Pinchal & Co is planning to build a 728,000-square-foot industrial property at 9105 Peters Pike in Vandalia, Ohio, about 10 miles north of Dayton, Ohio, and directly south of the Dayton International...
Commercial Property Executive Duke Realty Corp has signed two tenants at its suburban Chicago industrial facilities Goodwill Industries has agreed to lease 198,696 square feet at the 324,115-sf industrial property at 1341 Enterprise Drive in...
Crain’s Cleveland Business Lone Star Properties has paid $3425 million, or $23621/sf, for the ABB building, a 145,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Highland Hills, Ohio The Dallas company purchased the property as part of a...