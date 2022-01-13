Log In or Subscribe to read more
RIPCO Real Estate, a New York brokerage that specializes in the retail sector, has hired Steven Sperandio and Matthew Shatz to co-head its newly formed debt and structured finance division Both were senior executives with B6 Real Estate Advisors, a...
Eastdil Secured, which last year handled more than $8 billion of transactions in Florida, has opened an office in Miami It’s also hired Matt DeAtley to handle financings, raising joint venture equity for clients and orchestrating structured...
Andrew Dietz has joined CBRE Capital Advisors as senior managing director Dietz joined the brokerage giant’s investment banking unit from ACORE Capital, where he was managing director in its capital-raising team He previously was with...
Daniel Siesser, an 18-year veteran of the commercial mortgage industry, has joined NorthMarq’s Washington, DC, area debt and equity group as senior vice president Siesser joins from Gimbert Realty Capital, a McLean, Va, mortgage bank, where he...
Kendra Decious has been named chief financial officer of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, replacing Mostafa Nagaty, who is stepping down effective March 1 Decious is a 15-year veteran of KKR & Co, which sponsors KKR Real Estate She had joined...
Law firm Arent Fox has added a team of real estate attorneys to its New York office, bolstering the size of what had been an 85-lawyer real estate practice Robert B Koonin has joined as partner from Garfunkel Wild, where he was partner and vice...
Carmen I Pagan has joined law firm Romer Debbas LLP as partner and head of its agency-lending practice She joins from Blank Rome LLP, where she was of counsel and had represented construction lenders, Freddie Mac seller/servicers and other...
KKR & Co has launched a platform through which it will invest in self-storage properties across the country The platform, Alpha Storage Properties, is led by Jonathan Perry, its chief executive, who previously was president and chief investment...
AEW Capital Management has named Lauren O’Neil to the newly created post of chief operating officer of its private-equity group O’Neil joins the Boston investment manager, which has $897 billion of real estate assets under management,...