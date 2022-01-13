Log In or Subscribe to read more
The suburban Chicago mall was taken through foreclosure late last year by UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C2, the CMBS trust that held $85 million of financing against it The debt is one of four troubled mall loans in the transaction,...
The 575 properties that were re-appraised last year saw a 344 percent decline in volume By sector, retail was the hardest hit, suffering a 437 percent drop in appraised...
A recap of last year's highs and lows in the commercial real estate and CMBS...
Rialto bought the B-pieces of six deals totaling $69 billion KKR, meanwhile, was the most-active buyer of horizontal risk pieces from conduits...
Regions Bank's purchase last month of Sabal Capital Partners allows the Birmingham, Ala, lender to broaden the geographic reach of its lending platform to, among other areas, the western United States It also gives it Sabal's CMBS-lending...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The formal classification as delinquent of two large loans against office properties owned by China’s HNA Group, which last year had filed for bankruptcy, has resulted in an uncharacteristic increase...
The CMBS market exploded last year, as 139 private-label transactions totaling $10912 billion priced - a 95 percent increase in volume from the pandemic-interrupted previous year The deluge was driven by single-borrower deals, which accounted for...
Portofino Inn & Suites, a 190-room hotel near the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, is close to being sold The buzz is that it's being sold for $575 million, or $302,632/room, which compares with the property's appraised value of $4345 million set...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio has been cut by nearly half to $108 million from $2154 million The property had backed a $1191 million loan that was securitized through Morgan...