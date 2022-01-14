Log In or Subscribe to read more
Empire Hotel, with 423 rooms and 61,223 square feet of retail space in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle area, has been appraised at a value of $137 million That’s nearly one-third the value pegged to it in 2013, when a $180 million loan was...
A venture of Lang Partners and Realty Capital Residential has lined up $545 million of financing for the construction of Tree Farm Lofts, a 196-unit apartment property in Basalt, Colo JLL Capital Markets secured the four-year loan, which has a...
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc has provided $84 million of financing to fund Emmut Properties’ $799 million purchase and planned redevelopment of the Excelsior Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side The financing, arranged by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $75 million of financing to facilitate Griffis Residential’s $1073 million, or $515,865/unit, purchase of the Post, a 208-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The...
JLL has provided $735 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 403-unit City View at the Highlands apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Lombard, Ill The 10-year loan, serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, was arranged by JLL Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alternative lender 3650 REIT in recent weeks provided $95 million of financing against the 375,000-square-foot La Habra Marketplace in La Habra, Calif, capping off a year in which it funded $145 billion of...
Dwight Capital has provided $4824 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 260-unit Farmstead apartments in Nampa, Idaho, which is roughly 20 miles west of Boise, Idaho The loan...
Houston Business Journal Howard Hughes Corp has lined up $127 million of financing against Hughes Landing, a two-building office complex in Houston CIM Group of Los Angeles provided the financing The 649,406-square-foot property consists of 13- and...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $195 million of financing to facilitate Fairstead Capital’s purchase of the 612-unit apartment building at 1500 Locust St in downtown Philadelphia Fairstead, of New York, had bought the 45-story...