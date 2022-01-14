Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Factor, a subsidiary of HelloFresh, has agreed to fully lease a 300,100-square-foot industrial building at Yuma 143, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz The meal kit delivery service will...
Dallas Business Journal PathGroup has signed a lease for 126,596 square feet of office and laboratory space in Coppell, Texas, about five miles north of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The company, which provides clinical, digital,...
Dallas Business Journal Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is bringing an entire 327,400-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The pharmaceutical firm was expected to house its operations at the property, at...
The 575 properties that were re-appraised last year saw a 344 percent decline in volume By sector, retail was the hardest hit, suffering a 437 percent drop in appraised...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in December by $2/unit, or 01 percent from the previous month, to $1,594/unit That’s the smallest monthly increase seen for all of 2021, according to Yardi Matrix In November, rents nationwide...
Commercial Property Executive Duke Realty Corp has signed two tenants at its suburban Chicago industrial facilities Goodwill Industries has agreed to lease 198,696 square feet at the 324,115-sf industrial property at 1341 Enterprise Drive in...
A recap of last year's highs and lows in the commercial real estate and CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report In 2021, net absorption of industrial space in Sacramento, Calif, reached 59 million square feet, an all-time high for the area, according to Colliers International That was more than double the 27 million...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 67,000 square feet of office space at 222 West Adams St in Chicago The e-commerce giant will take its space late next year Tishman Speyer owns the property, which is now more than 77...