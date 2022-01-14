Log In or Subscribe to read more
Davlyn Investments has entered Nevada, paying $77 million for the 312-unit Sonata apartment property in North Las Vegas It also bought a property in Phoenix, the 294-unit Boulevard, for $1125 million It's aiming for additional investments in the Las...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $39 million of mortgage financing, from Rockbridge Capital, against the 197-room Moxy Portland Downtown hotel in Portland, Ore The five-year loan allowed the property’s developer and owner, a venture of...
An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co has paid $432 million, or $26492/sf, for 300 Jubilee, a 163,067-square-foot industrial property in Peabody, Mass The Dallas developer purchased the property from Brookwood Financial Partners LLC of Beverly, Mass,...
South Florida Business Journal Vectra Realty LLC has sold the 277,425-square-foot warehouse at 7101 NW 32nd Ave in Miami’s Gladview neighborhood for $4725 million, or about $17032/sf The Bergen, NJ, company sold the industrial property to...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has paid $395 million, or $12080/sf, for South Louisville Distribution Center, a 327,000-square-foot industrial property in Shepherdsville, Ky The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, purchased the...
Houston Business Journal Reich Brothers has bought the 12 million-square-foot former DHL Intermodal Campus in Baytown, Texas, a suburb of Houston The seller and purchase price were not known The four-building property sits on 67 acres near FM 1405...
Houston Business Journal Partners Capital has bought Bay Pointe Plaza, a 98,522-square-foot retail center in Houston’s Clear Lake neighborhood The sister of company of NAI Partners of Houston acquired the property, at the corner of Clear Lake...
MIG Real Estate has paid $545 million, or $358,552/unit, for BluWater, a 152-unit apartment property in Everett, Wash The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from Coast Equity Partners of Everett, which had acquired it in 2014 for...
Empire Hotel, with 423 rooms and 61,223 square feet of retail space in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle area, has been appraised at a value of $137 million That’s nearly one-third the value pegged to it in 2013, when a $180 million loan was...