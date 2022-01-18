Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate Partners has acquired 1250 West Mockingbird Lane, an office building with more than 120,000 square feet in Dallas The Boston investor acquired the property from TXRE Properties LLC of Dallas The sales...
San Antonio Business Journal Silverstone Management has bought a portfolio of four apartment properties totaling 774 units in San Antonio Creative Realty Partners Inc sold the portfolio and was represented in the deal by JLL The sales price was not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 253-room Andaz Wall Street Hotel in lower Manhattan has been sold for $8468 million, or $334,684/room The property, in the lower 18 floors of the 42-story 75 Wall St building, which houses residential...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $92 million, or $24360/sf, for Wells Park, a three-building office complex in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the complex from a venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co and Jumbo...
Charlotte Business Journal Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $12667 million, or about $375,875/unit, for Novel Montford Park, a 337-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York REIT bought the property from Praedium Group,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Group has bought Reserve at Decatur, a 298-unit apartment property in suburban Atlanta, for $1003 million, or about $336,577/unit The New York investment giant bought the property from an undisclosed seller...
Rentvcom Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $753 million, or $24488/sf, for the 307,500-square-foot industrial property at 4240 West 190th St in Torrance, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT bought the property from...
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has acquired a 90 percent stake in the Exelon Building, a mixed-use property with 444,000 square feet of office space, 103 apartment units, a 750-space parking garage and 38,500 sf of retail space in Baltimore The...
Davlyn Investments has entered Nevada, paying $77 million for the 312-unit Sonata apartment property in North Las Vegas It also bought a property in Phoenix, the 294-unit Boulevard, for $1125 million It's aiming for additional investments in the Las...