New York Post Despite indications that more New York City employers are becoming more flexible when it comes to allowing employees to work remotely, companies in the city continue to renew their office leases For instance, law firm Fried Frank...
Rentvcom Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $753 million, or $24488/sf, for the 307,500-square-foot industrial property at 4240 West 190th St in Torrance, Calif, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rents for retail space in the 16 retail corridors tracked by CBRE declined by 12 percent in the fourth quarter, to $597/sf That was the 17th straight quarter in which rents had declined And if you count the...
Rentvcom Factor, a subsidiary of HelloFresh, has agreed to fully lease a 300,100-square-foot industrial building at Yuma 143, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz The meal kit delivery service will...
Puget Sound Business Journal An affiliate of Boyd Watterson Asset Management has paid $58 million, or $31183/sf, for Columbia Bank Center, a 186,000-square-foot office property in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Cleveland company purchased the property...
Dallas Business Journal PathGroup has signed a lease for 126,596 square feet of office and laboratory space in Coppell, Texas, about five miles north of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The company, which provides clinical, digital,...
Dallas Business Journal Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is bringing an entire 327,400-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The pharmaceutical firm was expected to house its operations at the property, at...
AZ Big Media Trammell Crow Co is planning to build Cotton Lane Commerce Park, a 975,000-square-foot industrial property in Goodyear, Ariz The Dallas developer will build the property at the southwest corner of Elwood Street and South Cotton Lane,...
AZ Big Media Holualoa Cos has paid $501 million, or $23042/sf, for Park One, a 217,433-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Tucson, Ariz, investor purchased the property from Velocis in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield Park One, at...