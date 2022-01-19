Log In or Subscribe to read more
Empire Hotel, with 423 rooms and 61,223 square feet of retail space in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle area, has been appraised at a value of $137 million That’s nearly one-third the value pegged to it in 2013, when a $180 million loan was...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined yet again in December, for the 15th straight month, to $3807 billion from $3873 billion in November, according to Trepp Inc That volume is one-third lower than the $5637 billion that was in...
The suburban Chicago mall was taken through foreclosure late last year by UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C2, the CMBS trust that held $85 million of financing against it The debt is one of four troubled mall loans in the transaction,...
The 575 properties that were re-appraised last year saw a 344 percent decline in volume By sector, retail was the hardest hit, suffering a 437 percent drop in appraised...
A recap of last year's highs and lows in the commercial real estate and CMBS...
Rialto bought the B-pieces of six deals totaling $69 billion KKR, meanwhile, was the most-active buyer of horizontal risk pieces from conduits...
Regions Bank's purchase last month of Sabal Capital Partners allows the Birmingham, Ala, lender to broaden the geographic reach of its lending platform to, among other areas, the western United States It also gives it Sabal's CMBS-lending...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The formal classification as delinquent of two large loans against office properties owned by China’s HNA Group, which last year had filed for bankruptcy, has resulted in an uncharacteristic increase...
The CMBS market exploded last year, as 139 private-label transactions totaling $10912 billion priced - a 95 percent increase in volume from the pandemic-interrupted previous year The deluge was driven by single-borrower deals, which accounted for...