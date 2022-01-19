Log In or Subscribe to read more
Gelt Inc is aiming to make $400 million of apartment-property investments this year The Los Angeles investor plans to continue its pursuit of properties in the Denver and Southern California areas, as well as Salt Lake City and Portland,...
Bridge Industrial has formed a venture with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop industrial properties in certain major markets across the United States The venture has allocated $11 billion to developing industrial properties that it...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate, which owns 6,984 multifamily units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Utah and Washington, is looking to expand its geographic reach to include Portland, Ore But the Newport Beach,...
The New York REIT is selling the bulk of its remaining office assets for $260 million and has struck a deal to pay $132 billion for a portfolio of 81 retail centers with 95 million square feet The transactions cement the company as an owner of...
Real estate investments provided the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System with a 376 percent return during the third quarter That made real estate the second-best performer among the $8039 billion-asset pension...
LEM Capital is raising its latest multifamily-property investment fund, lining up a $75 million commitment from the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System The vehicle, LEM Multifamily Fund VI LP, would be a follow-up to a similar...
KKR & Co has launched a platform through which it will invest in self-storage properties across the country The platform, Alpha Storage Properties, is led by Jonathan Perry, its chief executive, who previously was president and chief investment...
CapRock Partners has raised $700 million for a development-focused investment fund, well exceeding its initial $450 million target It’s the first development-focused vehicle for the Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager The company long has...
Bain Capital Real Estate has raised $3 billion for its second commingled fund, nearly doubling its initial $16 billion target The vehicle, Bain Capital Real Estate Fund II, would be a follow-up to the Boston investment manager’s inaugural...