Dwight Capital has provided $324 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program against the soon-to-be-completed Gibson, a 199-unit apartment property in Grand Prairie, Texas The property is...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $55 million of mortgage financing against the 60-unit apartment property at 517 West 29th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood The 10-story building, between 10th and 11th avenues near the Hudson...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities have launched the year’s first CMBS conduit transaction The $12 billion deal, BANK, 2022-BNK39, is backed by loans originated by the three...
Parkview Financial originated a record $12 billion of loans in 2021, doubling its previous record of $600 million, which it had originated in 2020 The Los Angeles company focuses on construction financing, primarily against apartment properties It...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $173 million of financing to help fund the purchase, by a venture led by Harbor Group International, of the 480-unit Jefferson Vista Canyon apartment property in Santa Clarita, Calif, for $2303 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 253-room Andaz Wall Street Hotel in lower Manhattan has been sold for $8468 million, or $334,684/room The property, in the lower 18 floors of the 42-story 75 Wall St building, which houses residential...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $73 million of financing to facilitate the $975 million, or $220,588/unit, purchase, by a venture of Phoenix Realty Group and National Property REIT Corp, of a leasehold interest in the 442-unit West Vue...
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has acquired a 90 percent stake in the Exelon Building, a mixed-use property with 444,000 square feet of office space, 103 apartment units, a 750-space parking garage and 38,500 sf of retail space in Baltimore The...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $39 million of mortgage financing, from Rockbridge Capital, against the 197-room Moxy Portland Downtown hotel in Portland, Ore The five-year loan allowed the property’s developer and owner, a venture of...