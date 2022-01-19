Log In or Subscribe to read more
FPA Multifamily has paid $47 million, or $343,065/unit, for Summit at Hyland Park, a 137-unit apartment property in Beaverton, Ore The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from DB Capital Management of Playa Vista, Calif, which...
Tritower Financial Group has paid $52 million, or just more than $295/sf, for the 176,000-square-foot industrial property at 125 Goddard Memorial Drive in Worcester, Mass The Boston investor, which capitalizes its acquisitions through a network of...
Rise48 Equity has paid $964 million for a pair of apartment properties with 365 units in Phoenix The local investor paid $366 million, or $259,574/unit, for the 141-unit Portola at Grovers Park and $598 million, or $266,964/unit, for the 224-unit...
Dallas Morning News Local investor John Hammond has acquired a 409-room hotel near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at Airport Freeway and State Highway 161, originally was...
Dallas Morning News Albany Road Real Estate Partners has acquired 1250 West Mockingbird Lane, an office building with more than 120,000 square feet in Dallas The Boston investor acquired the property from TXRE Properties LLC of Dallas The sales...
San Antonio Business Journal Silverstone Management has bought a portfolio of four apartment properties totaling 774 units in San Antonio Creative Realty Partners Inc sold the portfolio and was represented in the deal by JLL The sales price was not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 253-room Andaz Wall Street Hotel in lower Manhattan has been sold for $8468 million, or $334,684/room The property, in the lower 18 floors of the 42-story 75 Wall St building, which houses residential...
Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $92 million, or $24360/sf, for Wells Park, a three-building office complex in the Boston suburb of Newton, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the complex from a venture of Angelo, Gordon & Co and Jumbo...
Charlotte Business Journal Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $12667 million, or about $375,875/unit, for Novel Montford Park, a 337-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The New York REIT bought the property from Praedium Group,...