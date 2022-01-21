Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $2735 million for the West Village mixed-use development in downtown Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from The Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Triad Business Journal Revantage has bought the 220,000-square-foot distribution facility at 1671 Greenbourne Drive in Greensboro, NC, for $28 million, or about $12727/sf The Chicago affiliate of Blackstone Group acquired the industrial property,...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction has started on The Morris at Belmont, a 322-unit multifamily development in Belmont, NC, about 11 miles west of Charlotte, NC A venture of Kaplan Residential and Origin Investments is developing the property...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid $513 million, or $301,764/room, for Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, a 170-room hotel in Denver The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the property from BMC Investments of Denver The property, at 240 Josephine St, opened in 2017 and...
South Florida Business Journal A REIT managed by CBRE has bought an 83,842-square-foot warehouse at 13320 SW 132nd Ave in Miami for $3469 million, or about $41375/sf An affiliate of the Ryan Cos of Minneapolis sold the industrial property, which...
South Florida Business Journal Adrian Builders has sold the Shoppes at Hidden Lake retail center in Miami for $26 million, or about $31832/sf The Miami company sold the 81,680-square-foot property to six limited liability companies managed by Tomas...
LA Business First Xebec Realty Partners has paid $24 million, or $22857/sf, for the 105,000-square-foot industrial property at 12975 Bradley Ave in Sylmar, Calif The Los Angeles developer is planning to replace the property with a modern industrial...
A venture of Grossman Cos and North Colony Asset Management has paid $395 million, or just more than $238/sf, for Saugus Plaza, a grocery-anchored retail center with 165,800 square feet in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass The venture –...
A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $1055 million, or $329,687/unit, for Fields at Cascades, a 320-unit apartment property in Sterling, Va Jair Lynch, of Washington, DC, and Nuveen, of New York, purchased the...