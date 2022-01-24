Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has proposed building a two-building industrial project totaling about 900,000 square feet in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The property is being planned for a site along West University Drive,...
Dallas Morning News Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build Modera St Paul, a 16-story apartment property in downtown Dallas The property, which will have more than 500,000 square feet of space, is being planned for a parking lot site on...
AVG Partners has paid $261 million, or nearly $387/sf, for 55 Corporate Drive, a 675,000-square-foot office complex in Bridgewater, NJ, that houses Sanofi US Services Inc’s headquarters The Beverly Hills, Calif, company, which specializes in...
Kansas City Business Journal Sentinel Net Lease has paid $226 million, or $19392/sf, for One Renner Ridge, a 116,540-square-foot office property in Lenexa, Kan, about 17 miles south of Kansas City, Kan The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Beacon Capital Partners has paid $291 million, or $54071/sf, for 1800 Larimer, a 538,179-square-foot office property in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Invesco,...
Triad Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $2735 million for the West Village mixed-use development in downtown Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property from The Connor Group of Dayton, Ohio, in a deal brokered by Newmark...
Triad Business Journal Revantage has bought the 220,000-square-foot distribution facility at 1671 Greenbourne Drive in Greensboro, NC, for $28 million, or about $12727/sf The Chicago affiliate of Blackstone Group acquired the industrial property,...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid $513 million, or $301,764/room, for Moxy Denver Cherry Creek, a 170-room hotel in Denver The Bethesda, Md, REIT purchased the property from BMC Investments of Denver The property, at 240 Josephine St, opened in 2017 and...
South Florida Business Journal Lionheart Capital has paid $145 million, or about $14485/sf, for the Broward Trade Center, a 100,104-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami company bought the six-story property from MCNA Dental,...