Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc raised $1651 billion of equity from investors last year through September, according to a tally by Blue Vault Partners Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc, meanwhile, raised $364 billion The two accounted...
REJournalscom Ridgeline Property Group is planning to build I-80 Logistics Park, a five-building industrial property totaling 7 million square feet in Minooka, Ill The Atlanta development and investment company will build the property on a 416-acre...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction has started on The Morris at Belmont, a 322-unit multifamily development in Belmont, NC, about 11 miles west of Charlotte, NC A venture of Kaplan Residential and Origin Investments is developing the property...
LA Business First Xebec Realty Partners has paid $24 million, or $22857/sf, for the 105,000-square-foot industrial property at 12975 Bradley Ave in Sylmar, Calif The Los Angeles developer is planning to replace the property with a modern industrial...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of CRG and Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on an 897,000-square-foot industrial property at Gateway 57 Business Park in University Park, Ill The property is being built at the southeast corner of...
Property sales volume in last year's fourth quarter totaled a whopping $3256 billion - 97 percent more than the same period a year earlier - bringing full-year volume to $80871 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The full-year volume was up...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties has filed plans to build a 317-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Austin company said it expects to begin construction on May 1 The property, dubbed Saint George, is being built at 7113 Burnet...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on the latest phase of the Tobin Estate Apartments in San Antonio Rosewood Property Co of Dallas is building the 311-unit phase, including seven townhomes, at 3310 Oakwell Court It will have two...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate has started construction on the Work/Shop mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The Houston developer is building the property along Belt Line Road, on the west side of the Prestonwood...