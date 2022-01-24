Log In or Subscribe to read more
The construction pipeline for hotel rooms in the United States declined in size in the fourth quarter by 10 percent to 581,953 when compared to a year earlier, according to Lodging Econometrics The Portsmouth, NH, advisory company said the number of...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc raised $1651 billion of equity from investors last year through September, according to a tally by Blue Vault Partners Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc, meanwhile, raised $364 billion The two accounted...
Property sales volume in last year's fourth quarter totaled a whopping $3256 billion - 97 percent more than the same period a year earlier - bringing full-year volume to $80871 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The full-year volume was up...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties last year ballooned by 2293 percent, according to Real Capital Analytics That’s the largest annual increase ever recorded by the New York research company, whose...
Commercial Property Executive Sephora has agreed to lease 286,000 square feet at Salesforce East, a 450,000-sf office building in San Francisco The cosmetics retailer will occupy 16 of the building’s 30 floors, beginning in 2023 Kilroy Realty...
New York Post Despite indications that more New York City employers are becoming more flexible when it comes to allowing employees to work remotely, companies in the city continue to renew their office leases For instance, law firm Fried Frank...
Rentvcom NIO USA Inc, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has signed a 10-year lease to fully occupy the 201,500-square-foot office property at 3151 Zanker Road in San Jose, Calif An affiliate of Oakmont Corp owns the property, which was built in 1990...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rents for retail space in the 16 retail corridors tracked by CBRE declined by 12 percent in the fourth quarter, to $597/sf That was the 17th straight quarter in which rents had declined And if you count the...
Rentvcom Factor, a subsidiary of HelloFresh, has agreed to fully lease a 300,100-square-foot industrial building at Yuma 143, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz The meal kit delivery service will...